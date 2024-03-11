Dolphins agree to terms with restricted free agent guard, Robert Jones
Jones follows defensive back Elijah Campbell as the second RFA to agree to terms with Miami
The Miami Dolphins agreed to terms with a guard named Robert, but its not the one that everyone was hoping for.
At least, not yet.
According to an ESPN report, and confirmed by The Miami Herald, the Dolphins agreed to terms with restricted free agent Robert Jones on a one-year contract. Jones, played both left and right guard last season, spelling Robert Hunt and Isaiah Wynn, who are both unrestricted free agents.
Hunt is expected to command big dollars on the open market and Miami is looking to be in the mix to retain his services. If they do not, Jones could be in line to start the season as the right guard.
Jones is an important signing because if the Dolphins do not win the Hunt sweepstakes, Jones could be one of Miami's starting guards. Jones has proven to be a serviceable replacement when called upon and made five starts at both guard positions in 2023. Jones also performs for Danny Crossman on the special teams units and is a key contributor.
The former Middle Tennessee State star could be in line for a promotion and came to the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2021. In his three seasons with the Fish, Jones has appeared in 32 games and made 13 starts.
Miami agreed to terms with Nik Needham, who was also an undrafted free agent, on Saturday. With Jones agreeing to terms, the Dolphins retained three UDFA's from last season's roster. It is a testament to how their scouts evaluate talent and can find the needles in the haystack.
Miami had only two restricted free agents this season, Jones and defensive back Elijah Campbell. Campbell agreed to terms on Saturday thus ending the Dolphins' negotiations with exclusive rights players. Unrestricted free agency discussions start today at noon EST, while players can start signing new deals on Wednesday afternoon.
The Dolphins got good news earlier Sunday as it was reported that left tackle Terron Armstead will not only return to the team but will also agree to restructure his contract.