Dolphins answer some key questions in preseason loss to Buccaneers
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins' exhibition season is over, and the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 will now be the focus. In the preseason finale, some players made strong statements for a roster spot, whether the 53 or the practice squad, while others did the opposite.
The Dolphins lost their final preseason game, and while some players looked good, they couldn't overcome a poor first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Miami needed to evaluate its roster, so it kept most of its starters on the sideline and ran the game with many players who won't be on the team come Tuesday afternoon. Some of those players, however, wanted the coaches to see that they could play.
The Dolphins' first quarter wasn't good, as the backups struggled against the Buccaneers' starters. Mike White struggled, going 5/9 for 37 yards. He was fortunate to get away with a fumble as his arm was moving forward. Things settled down after the first drive on both sides of the ball.
Skylar Thompson makes a strong case for roster spot in Dolphins preseason finale
Skylar Thompson came in during the second quarter and led the team on a touchdown drive. He eventually got the Dolphins within three points later in the second half, but they were not going to finish the preseason perfectly.
The Dolphins must make tough decisions in the next few days, including at backup quarterback and the deep end of the wide receiver and running back rooms.
Malik Washington is not one of those questions, nor is Jaylen Wright. They were both impressive on Friday night.
Miami lost the game but may have decided its backup quarterback with Thompson. He threw for 190 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.
The Dolphins will now start their tape-review process to make final cuts by 4 p.m. on Tuesday. While Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel start that prep, the assistant coaches will develop their first game plan of the year ahead of the opening weekend, two Sundays from now.