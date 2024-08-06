Dolphins cap space in 2024 goes up again thanks to Tyreek Hill extension
By Brian Miller
Chris Grier gave Tyreek Hill more money over the next three years without extending his contract. It created more guaranteed money for Hill, but also gave the Miami Dolphins more cash to spend in 2024 should they need to.
The move reduced Hill's cap hit this year giving the Dolphins about $35.8 million in cap room per Spotrac.com. There are ways that Grier could spend his new money, but it might be more prudent to carry as much as he can over to the 2025 season when Hill's contract balloons to over $31 million. This will allow the Dolphins to add to the roster and potentially keep a couple of players happy.
The Dolphins have more cap flexibility thanks to the Tyreek Hill extension
If Grier wanted to spend the money now, one option would be to internally spend it. If Grier opts to do that, Miami could look to lock up Jevon Holland for a few more years. While they could look at extending Jaelan Phillips now, it would make more sense for Grier to wait until he returns and plays next season on the fifth-year option instead.
The money, originally showcased by Kyle Crabbs on "X," has Miami listed as the team with the fifth most spending money in the NFL as of today. San Francisco is No. 1 with over $50 million, followed by Detroit at $40 million, New England at $39.4 million, and Washington at $36.1 million.
Miami is in a good position to add players if they need to. They now have a good workable situation heading into the season and again, could carry a considerable amount over to 2025. Will Grier be aggressive before Week 1 gets here, potentially trying to go after someone like Justin Simmons? We can't wait to find out what ends up happening.