Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey gets the respect he deserves in new ESPN rankings
By Brian Miller
In 2023, Jalen Ramsey went down on the first full day of training camp. The Miami Dolphins missed him for half of the season. Ramsey still managed to make the Pro Bowl and turned in a great season when he got back on the field. His play did not go unnoticed.
Jeremy Fowler of ESPN continued his look at the top positional players in the NFL according to scouts and executives and unlike some of the other positional groups, Ramsey is getting respect.
Ramsey lands on the list at No. 5, a two-spot drop from 2023. Unlike the No. 3 CB on the list, Sauce Gardner, Ramsey doesn't have to hold every play to be successful. Of course, you can't have an ESPN report without a quote that can be taken as disrespect. According to Fowler, one personnel director took a swipe, saying Ramsey is, "Outstanding when he wants to be."
Miami Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey is no question one of the top CBs in the NFL
Apparently, Ramsey isn't giving 100 percent effort all the time. I'm sure there were other quotes that weren't so demeaning in nature. Fowler did include one from an NFL offensive coach, who said, "He might be declining a little at this stage, but he can still impost his will on a game."
The top spot belongs to Denver's Patrick Surtain II, but the Dolphins' own Kendall Fuller did not land on the Top 10 and was not mentioned as an "honorable mention" player. In fact, Fuller didn't receive any votes at all, which was a bit of a surprise.
He'll look to prove some of his doubters wrong this fall and winter. He'll have the luxury of working with Ramsey, who is highly respected across the league. These two should prove to be a fantastic duo for new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.