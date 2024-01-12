Dolphins vs. Chiefs: Breaking down the announcers for Wild Card game
Who is on the call for this AFC showdown?
The Miami Dolphins head to chilly Arrowhead Stadium for a Wild Card showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday night. The Dolphins weren't able to win the AFC East despite doing so for the majority of the season so they get to play their entire playoff path (at least, more than likely) on the road. That kicks off at Arrowhead.
The game will be aired exclusively on Peacock so that could leave fans a little stumped as to who will be announcing the game. Who is calling the game this weekend?
Dolphins vs. Chiefs Wild Card announcers
Since the game is on Peacock, an NBC-based streaming service, that means we'll have a similar crew to what we see on Sunday Night Football. There's no Cris Collinsworth or Melissa Stark but Mike Tirico will handle the play-by-play duties.
Stepping in next to Tirico in the booth is Jason Garrett and the sideline reporter will be Kaylee Hartung. This is sometimes the crew football fans will see during holiday games.
The Dolphins are 4-point underdogs according to FanDuel, as of this writing.