Dolphins dealt season-ending injury blow with backup OL suffering torn ACL
This is simply something you never want to see for a player, especially with it coming during the preseason opener. Not long into the showdown with the Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins lineman Kion Smith went down with what looked to be a serious injury.
He was surrounded by trainers and while a cart wasn't needed to get him off the field, he limped off and you could tell the hoss was in a ton of discomfort. Now, we know Smith won't be back in uniform until next season. According to reporter Aaron Wilson, Smith has been diagnosed with a torn ACL. Just like that, his 2024 campaign is over:
Dolphins OL Kion Smith is out for the season with a torn ACL
This is such a bummer for Smith. After going undrafted in 2021, he signed with the Falcons. He didn't make the 53-man roster, however, and ended up on Miami's practice squad. Last campaign, Smith appeared in nine games, showcasing he could be a reliable option at tackle when needed.
Because of his versatility, Mike McDaniel and Co. decided to move him to the inside, as he started the game against Atlanta at left guard. Unfortunately, a collision with Ryan Hayes led to the serious knee injury for him. It was just a freak accident, which has cost Smith his season.
Now, the 6-5, 305-pounder will work tirelessly in his rehab to try and get back to 100 percent soon. With that said, a torn ACL is a major setback for him and while his status for the Week 1 roster was a bit up in the air, the hope was that he could prove throughout the preseason that he could be a solid option on the interior for this staff. Smith has been dealt a rough hand and in terms of depth this summer, this is also a bummer for Miami.