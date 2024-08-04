Dolphins defense already starting to emulate Anthony Weaver's attitude
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins defense has been solid, but many would argue they are far too soft. That apparently is starting to change under the Anthony Weaver system. Not because Weaver's defense is more physical, but because Weaver himself brings intensity.
Weaver spoke with the media and was asked about his players wanting to be "bullies." A reporter pointed out that the players want to "emulate what you did, what the Ravens did."
"I think with the guys we have on defense - it certainly is innate. So it’s our job to make that come to life and you do that through your actions. You do that through your actions daily, just going out there on the practice field and trying to be purposeful and have clear intention of what we’re trying to get done and trying to solve all our problems with our pads. Ultimately we get an opportunity to do that 17 times this year. Hopefully at the end of the day they say we are bullies."- Anthony Weaver - via Dolphins transcript
Anthony Weaver is making a strong difference for the Dolphins defense
This is a good thing for Dolphins fans to hear. It has been a long time since the Miami defense was truly feared. Sure, they were good, especially in the secondary, but they have not truly bullied other teams; Terron Armstead thinks they are already "spooky." They were not a unit that other teams feared. If Weaver's influence over them lifts them up, it could be a great year for the Dolphins and a better future.
NFL fans know that the Ravens' defense has always been tough, and part of that has rubbed off on Weaver, who also played in a physically dominant system when he was with the Texans and again with Baltimore. If Weaver can bring that intensity and physicality to the Dolphins, Miami fans will see a totally different team than they have seen since Jimmy Johnson's defensive units.
There is a long way to go, but the fact that players want to be more physically imposing is a great start for Weaver.