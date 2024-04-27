Dolphins draft: Best available players heading into Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft
By Brian Miller
The Dolphins drafting Patrick Paul in round two is more about the future than the present; the present requires an interior lineman.
Sataoa Laumea - G - Utah - There has been rumors that Miami could have interest in this interior lineman and it would make sense since the Dolphins have yet to address the guard position where they need more depth.
Christian Mahogany - G - Boston College - Mahogany could be a 5th or 6th round prospect. Mahogany's best when he is run blocking. He is physical at the point of attack but when pass blocking he gets his feet wrong and loses leverage. He will need to work on sticking with his blocks. In Miami, the quick passing game could mask some of that problem.
Trevor Keegan - G - Michigan - Well coached with upside potential; Keegan is going to need to be coached up at the NFL level but could be the most well-rounded interior lineman on the board heading into day three. He's a potential 6th round addition, but don't be surprised if the Dolphins take him in 5.
Mason McCormick - South Dakota State: If the Dolphins want to draft a mean, physical, road grader for the line, McCormick would be it. He is fast off the snap and positions himself well. A zone-type blocker is his best fit but like any lineman on day three, he has work to do.