Dolphins draft: The 3 dream scenarios for Miami in the 2024 NFL Drafts first round
It would be a dream scenerio for the Miami Dolphins if any of these guys fell to them at #21.
By Matt Serniak
Jared Verse would reek havoc for the Miami Dolphins and they could use that.
Having Jared Verse on the team would make us all feel a bit better about the Dolphin's defensive front heading into next year. With massive uncertainty about when Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb will return after rehabbing their respective legs, Jared Verse would instantly inject life into what will probably be a patchwork defensive line.
I talked about defensive linemen and pass-rushers yesterday and all of them were a hair undersized. Jared Verse isn't undersized. He's 6'4 and 260LBs of North East PA(where I hail from) wrecking machine.
Verse could have been a 1st round pick last year but he came back to improve his draft stock. That ended up being a good choice because he's probably going to be no worse than the 2nd defensive player taken on Thursday.
Will he make it to #21? That's doubtful but like the other positions, what if teams get all offensive-heavy and start taking all the quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tackles? A door might open where Verse finds his way to the 20s. Unlikely, but like all of the guys I listed, a man can dream.
