Dolphins draft: The 5 teams Miami could and probably should trade back with
By Gaston Rubio
#4 Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens enter the 2024 NFL Draft with 9 selections. Baltimore has picks number 30, 62, 93, 113, 130, 165, 218, 228, and 250.
Picks number 93, 113, and 130 are in the third and fourth rounds; an area of the draft Miami is void of any selections. With the 30th pick in the draft, the Ravens could look to trade up with Miami, potentially drafting a receiver to play opposite Zay Flowers.
The Dolphins could potentially trade their 21st pick for picks number 30, 93, and 113. Miami would drop nine spots back but would acquire two more picks in the process.
Players like Graham Barton, Patrick Paul, Tyler Guyton, and Jordan Morgan have all been projected as late first round selections. Any of these players would fill a need for Miami while giving them the draft capital to select more players in the 3rd and 4th rounds.
Unless an absolute game-changer is available at 21 for Miami, this trade would allow the Dolphins to add more players and potentially fill more holes on the roster.