Dolphins fans aren't buying Mike McDaniel's comments about the offensive line
By Brian Miller
Few NFL head coaches will go to a microphone and tell the media what they really think. Mike McDaniel is learning the company lingo and channeling his inner Chris Grier when it comes to his offensive and defensive lines.
Following the preseason finale in Tampa Bay, the Miami Dolphins head coach told reporters, "There is more depth than people really appreciate." He also says that both groups have "had good technical development."
Dolphins fans are not sure what McDaniel was watching on Friday night, but the offensive line didn't look good, and the defensive line wasn't much better. To be fair, the Dolphins didn't play most of their starters, and that does make a difference.
Unlike other positions, it is easier to get a read on interior linemen. Wide receivers may shine against deep cornerbacks, and there is always an argument that a quarterback suffers when he has to play alongside WRs who don't have the talent to be in the NFL. For example, many will point to Mike White's play and argue that he is playing with backups. In the trenches, it doesn't matter.
If an offensive lineman is playing against other backups, he should win the one-on-ones. If he is a backup playing against a starter, he will show if he is capable of doing so. Yes, there is a curve to this. Interior players need help from other interior players, which can be a problem, but for the most part, no other positions on the field have more one-on-one competitions than those players along the line.
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel refuses to admit problems along offensive line
Grier told the media last year that Dolphins fans and the media were far more worried about the offensive line than they were. McDaniel said something similar during this year's camp. In 2023, the Dolphins' line was good enough but far from great.
Grier has invested in the line. He signed Terron Armstead to a huge contract, but the problem is that Armstead is only good for about half of the season. He drafted Austin Jackson in the first round of the 2020 draft. Jackson wasn't very good in his first three seasons. Robert Hunt was the best offensive lineman on the field, and he was allowed to leave in free agency.
Grier has struggled to find help at both guard positions this year and opted to go the cheaper route to solve their issues. So far, they have been glaring. He may have hit on Patrick Paul, but we won't know until Armstead goes down. At center, Aaron Brewer could solve their problem, but we don't know because he is injured. We do know that Jack Driscoll did not look good on Friday. Then there is Liam Eichenberg, who is a story all on his own.
The Dolphins can say whatever they want. Butch Barry is a good offensive line coach, probably a great one, but if he can make something out of this unit, he would be a miracle worker.
Miami's coaching staff knows far more than any fans or media do about what they have on the team, but saying there is a lot of depth is stretching it quite a bit. Fans will surely love eating the crow if that turns out to be true. My guess? The Dolphins need to pay attention to the waiver wire or find someone they can trade for.