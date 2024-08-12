Mike McDaniel isn't fooling anyone with his Dolphins offensive line take
By Brian Miller
Mike McDaniel spoke with the media and had some wonderful, positive news about the Miami Dolphins offensive line. It's an opinion that many fans will love to hear, but will make others skeptical. Matter of fact, not a lot of people are buying this:
In 2023, the Dolphins' offensive line was far better than it has been in the last 10 to 15 years, but that doesn't mean they were great, and many fans will argue until they are blue in the face that the line played surprisingly well not because of the talent, but because of the quick offensive system and the coaching of Butch Barry.
The Miami Dolphins offensive line is still a concern ahead of Week 1
Miami's offensive line has good players, but they all come with question marks. Aaron Brewer is sidelined with an injury, Isaiah Wynn is on the PUP list, Terron Armstead is a week-to-week question mark, Liam Eichenberg is a question mark, and Austin Jackson has had one good season, with that coming in 2023.
Fans would love to believe that the Dolphins offensive line is full of 53-man caliber men, but they are not buying into it.
The comments are considerably more in your face, but all of them do, in fact, ring true. Miami's offensive line is not full of NFL 53-man caliber guys; you could argue that two of their current starters wouldn't be starters on other teams. Fans have been pounding their fists for offensive line help to make the unit one of the best in the NFL, but Chris Grier has maintained a more "bargain bin" approach to the unit. While Jackson was a first-round pick, many still maintain Grier over-drafted him. Patrick Paul looked fantastic in his first preseason action of his career, but he isn't expected to contribute fully until his second NFL season.
Being optimistic is a good thing, but trying to pass off what has been mediocre or, at best, slightly above average isn't something most fans will love hearing. Then again, McDaniel can't openly say that either. The Dolphins' offensive line doesn't have to be great, but it does need to remain healthy, play above its talent level, and continue to develop. McDaniel should have said that the offensive line is full of players who could develop into NFL-caliber linemen, which fans would've enjoyed much more.