Underrated veteran could be a big part of the Miami Dolphins offensive line
By Brian Miller
After four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, Jack Driscoll will get his shot to start with the Miami Dolphins. Signed to a one-year contract that is valued at only $1.7 million and change, Driscoll has an opportunity to shine on a unit that isn't deep at guard.
Driscoll has started only 17 games in his entire career despite playing in 54 games. He started 11 of those in 2020, his rookie season, despite being healthy for every game the last two years. Driscoll was on a team with a good offensive line. This year, he will be on a team whose line is still a question mark and has an open door at guard.
Jack Driscoll will push for a starting spot at Dolphins training camp
Driscoll was listed as a tackle for three of his four seasons with the Eagles, but he has played right guard, and this is where he will get his opportunity with the Dolphins. He can provide depth for Austin Jackson, but he needs to challenge for the starting job at right guard.
His competition isn't great. Robert Jones, Lester Cotton and Liam Eichenberg are expected to be his chief competition, but with Isaiah Wynn starting camp on the PUP list, Eichenberg could start camp as a left guard. That would leave a three-person race for RG.
Driscoll was drafted in the fourth round in 2020. He has potential, and Butch Barry could bring out the best in what he has. Driscoll is playing for more than just a roster spot. He needs to build his resume and show consistency, all while trying to give the Dolphins a reason to extend him beyond this one season. That won't be easy, considering Chris Grier loves one-year contracts.
Cotton will enter his fifth year as well. He did not play in 2020. He has started only nine games in his career and has appeared in only 32 games. Jones was an undrafted rookie signed by Miami in 2021. He has 13 starts in 32 games. None of the three have standout experience, which means all three have a shot at making a statement that they deserve the RG position.
For Driscoll, it's time for him to step up and take it. If he can't, he may not make the roster at all. This year, the competition on the offensive line will take a backseat to how they all play together. The unit was better last year than the previous four seasons, but it was far from elite. This year, not much has changed, aside from losing one of their best and most consistent players, Robert Hunt.