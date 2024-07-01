This OG is the key to the Dolphins offensive line success in 2024
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins 2024 season is about to start soon and offensive line play will be a big part of the team's success or failure offensively. The Dolphins need one player to step up in particular up front if Miami wants to take the next step this fall and winter.
Like it or not, Liam Eichenberg is a big part of what happens with the offensive line this year. The Dolphins' plan for the line is interesting. They didn't overspend in free agency and didn't draft a ready-to-play starter, either. They are banking on coaching to elevate the play.
Will Liam Eichenberg step up for the Miami Dolphins in 2024?
Eichenberg is imperative to the success of this line. He will compete for the right guard position or he should at the very least. He will likely be the primary backup center as well and should the Dolphins lose Isaiah Wynn at left guard, Eichenberg could be the guy they move over to that spot. If not, Robert Jones will likely take it and that may not be the best scenario.
If Jones outplays Eichenberg, his time in Miami will be over. The Dolphins need Eichenberg to take a big step in 2024 and he has to become better than "serviceable." If he can get better, the Dolphins line will be just fine. Chris Grier's decision to trade up for Eichenberg hasn't paid off for Miami yet. He is far too inconsistent and that has to change this year.
When camp starts later this month, the media, the fans, and the coaches will be watching the offensive line play and, specifically, Eichenberg's development. If he can't ascend to a starting job, his value will be off the bench, and that isn't what the Dolphins need. He needs to pick up his game if he wants to stay in Miami beyond this season.