Dolphins fans can only laugh at Matt Judon quote that has Jets reeling
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins fans are having a great time with a recent Matt Judon quote after being traded to the Atlanta Falcons and out of the AFC East. Now, they are pointing their fingers at the New York Jets and laughing.
Judon, now a former member of the AFC East, was traded last week to the Falcons after wanting a new contract that would pay him more money. In New York, the Jets are still without defensive end Haason Reddick, who is demanding a new contract after he was acquired in a trade from the Philadelphia Eagles.
Judon was asked about his situation with the Falcons and a new contract that he wants.
"The Atlanta Falcons don't know me as a football player. They know my history. So I can't demand something I haven't worked for," said Judon, via Joe Patrick of 92.9 The Game.
Dolphins fans can only laugh at Jets' mess with Haason Reddick
Judon's response is getting Jets fans worked up.
Judon is taking the high road in Atlanta, and he is absolutely right, even though most teams trade for disgruntled players, knowing they will have to pay them to make that player happy. Atlanta will probably pay Judon at some point, but the Jets knew that Reddick's situation would also involve a new contract. Thus far, they have been unwilling to budge, and as a result, Reddick hasn't stepped foot on the practice field.
Reddick has dug into his convictions despite being fined daily nearly $50,000 per missed practice. Under the current CBA rules, that denies players the ability to gain that money back through negotiations. It is a CBA agreement to keep players from doing what Reddick is, well, doing.
The Dolphins reportedly made a pitch to the Patriots to get Judon, and it would have been interesting if he had said the same thing, considering Miami has seen the defensive star twice each season since his NFL arrival.
Not surprisingly, the Dolphins were unable to make the rare inter-division trade. Judon would have been a nice surprise for Dolphins fans, but seeing him go to the NFC and still make the Jets sweat it out is pure joy.
It's an offseason/preseason treat for Dolphins, Bills, and Patriots fans.