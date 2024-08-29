Dolphins fans shouldn't be shocked at Tua Tagovailoa's recent ESPN player poll ranking
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa led the NFL in yardage last season and it earned him a ticket to the Pro Bowl. That was about it. The respect for Tua has never been all that high and until he can lead the Miami Dolphins deep into the playoffs, it probably won't be.
In a recent poll conducted by ESPN, 103 (odd number) current NFL players were asked who the most overrated quarterbacks were in the NFL. Tua's ranking is a bit surprising but fans agree with number one.
The poll has Bills' quarterback Josh Allen as the number one most overrated quarterback in the league followed by Jalen Hurts who came in second tied with Tua. That is a bit surprising because there seems to be more players in Tua's camp than say the media.
The ESPN article granted each player the anonymity to respond to the questions. The top three quarterbacks per the 103 are Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Burrow.
When it came to the most overrated, Tua and Hurts each received 10 votes apiece. Surprisingly, Deshaun Watson only received seven but that only means they don't think that highly of him to begin with. Justin Herbert, for those counting chips, had nine votes and Trevor Lawrence had eight.
Tua Tagovailoa also nearly made another list which would have been rather odd.
Oddly enough, Tagovailoa, who signed a massive extension early in August, garnered four votes in the category of most-underrated quarterback in the NFL. It's not enough to climb the ranks, but it's interesting nonetheless. Josh Allen was also voted the number one trash-talking quarterback in the league, something the Dolphins division rival took pride in.
For Tua, this season is an important one. He needs to not worry about stats or Tyreek Hill's quest for 2,000 yards, but instead about beating the better teams and winning the division. In a recent poll of staff on PFF, the Dolphins were not one of the teams expected to win the division with three votes going to the Bills and two others going to the Jets. Miami and Tua should hang that on a bulletin board.