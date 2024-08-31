Dolphins fans still fuming over team cutting promising young running back
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins released running back Chris Brooks when they cut the roster to 53, which upset some fans. The fact that they have yet to re-sign him has others furious. Brooks remains a free agent.
There were reports that Brooks suffered a shoulder injury and a concussion that took him out of Miami's preseason game against Atlanta. If that is true, then the reason Miami hasn't brought him back makes sense. However, since being released, the Dolphins not only kept Jeff Wilson but also added other players to the practice squad as running backs.
Miami added Anthony McFarland, Jr., to the practice squad after the team released him, but he has been released, and another running back, Deneric Prince, was added this weekend. Prince, a 2023 undrafted free agent signed by the Chiefs, has played two games in his career.
The question is, what is going on with Brooks? Did the Dolphins decide that his injury issues are too much to handle? That wouldn't seem to bother Chris Grier. When Brooks is healthy, he has run well and is one of the more physical runners on the team. He gives the Dolphins that element that they don't already have.
His bruising running style is part of the reason he gets banged up, but he took a vicious hit against the Falcons, and now it appears his time in Miami is actually over. Many believed, as did I, that he would be added to the practice squad, but that hasn't happened. There must be something else to his injury that we don't know about because it is hard to believe that another team hasn't added him to their roster.
To say the least, this season's final roster cuts have caused more than a few head-scratching decisions, and Brooks is just one of them.