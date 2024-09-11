Dolphins finally get an encouraging De'Von Achane injury update for Week 2
By Brian Miller
De'Von Achane has an ankle injury that places his status for Thursday Night Football in doubt. However, the update might be better than originally thought for the Miami Dolphins.
The Dolphins conducted a light practice session ahead of Thursday's game with the Buffalo Bills.
Miami has already ruled out Raheem Mostert, who is dealing with a chest injury, but there's more encouraging news on Achane.
The second-year pro returned to practice on Wednesday, and as a result, he looks to be in a better position to play against the Bills. While he didn't do much, he did participate in unit drills.
De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright give Dolphins an exciting running back duo
The fact that Achane is not in a red jersey is good news, but his availability should not change the status of a potential Jaylen Wright activation.
Miami will still be down Mostert, leaving a banged-up Achane and Jeff Wilson to carry the load. If this isn't Wright's perfect opportunity, there may not be one.
Wright proved he is a perfect fit for Mike McDaniel's offense with an impressive preseason, and he deserves an opportunity. Miami selected him in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft for a reason.
With Mostert out and Achane returning to practice, the Dolphins' backfield will consist of more speed, should the Dolphins have Wright active. Miami kept him inactive in Week 1, but now there may not be a choice, nor should there be. This is an opportunity to shine and give McDaniel reasons not to have him inactive again.
The Dolphins will miss Mostert's leadership, but they should be fine with the production they can get from Achane and Wright. Of course, this assumes Achane doesn't have any setbacks between now and the game. Hopefully, he will be available for Thursday Night Football in a key matchup against the Bills.