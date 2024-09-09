First Dolphins injury report for Week 2 opens the door for Jaylen Wright debut
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have released their first injury report ahead of Thursday Night Football in Week 2, when they take on the Buffalo Bills. It isn't too concerning, but there is a window of opportunity for one Dolphins running back.
Both De'Von Achane (ankle) and Raheem Mostert (chest) are on the list. Mostert was banged up early in the victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and while he returned later, the Dolphins leaned more on Jeff Wilson later in the game. Neither running back practiced on Monday.
The Dolphins will be on a short week with the Bills coming to town for Thursday Night Football. It's another early-season division game between the two. With the runners not practicing, the door is open for Jaylen Wright to potentially make his NFL debut.
Player
Injury
Wed.
De'Von Achane, RB
Ankle
DNP
Raheem Mostert, RB
Chest
DNP
Malik Washington, WR
Quadricep
DNP
Liam Eichenberg, OT
Shoulder
LP
Jaelan Phillips, LB
Achilles
LP
Jalen Ramsey, CB
Hamstring
LP
David Long, LB
Finger
FP
Dolphins may need Jaylen Wright in Week 2 following running back injuries
Wright was inactive against the Jaguars, and fans were hoping to see the Dolphins' draft pick make an early impact. Perhaps Week 2 will be the game he gets to show off.
He impressed in the preseason, rushing 17 times for 91 yards and a touchdown while averaging a healthy 5.4 yards per attempt. Wright showed off his speed and athleticism, making him perfect for Mike McDaniel's offense.
The rookie could get his first regular-season action on Thursday Night Football, with Achane and Mostert below 100 percent.
Joining Mostert and Achane, Malik Washington was the only player who did not practice as he recovers from a quad injury. Players on the list that were limited in practice were Liam Eichenberg (shoulder), Jaelan Phillips (Achilles), Jalen Ramsey (hamstring), and David Long (finger).
Phillips and Ramsey were on the field at the end of the game, and their limited practice is precautionary. Long missed a few snaps but was back in as well. He, too, is out as caution. It is unlcear about Eichenberg's shoulder, but most fans won't be too upset if he takes a day or two off.
The injuries to Achane and Mostert are not likely serious, but they warrant watching as the game gets closer. The injury report to keep an eye on is Wednesday. The Dolphins don't need to establish a game status right now, so all players are listed with no designation.