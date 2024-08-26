5 important lessons the Dolphins learned before the regular season
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins' preseason is over, and now the task of paring down the roster to 53 begins. It won't be easy for the coaches and general manager Chris Grier, but some players gave the Dolphins a reason to keep them around.
Not everything was good during training camp or the three preseason games.
The backup quarterback spot has been a huge point of contention all three games, but Skylar Thompson did a little more, stepped up, and won the battle over Mike White. On the defensive line, none of the deeper players stood head and shoulders above the others, yet wide receiver provided glimpses of what the offense could look like.
Looking at the totality of the preseason, here are five things that stood out about the 2024 Dolphins.
5. Anthony Weaver should stay on the sidelines and out of the coaching box
Over the last several years, Miami's defensive coordinators have spent games in the coaching box, high above the field. While it gives the coaches a better look at what is happening on the field, they are disconnected from the players. Coaches can make calls to the field but must rely on other coaches to deliver group information.
Weaver spent the preseason on the sideline and needs to stay there.
His presence on the sideline can't be overlooked. He was hands-on with his defensive players and was able to correct issues and direct changes that he believed needed to be made. Weaver didn't scheme for these games, but he will in the regular season.
The idea of Weaver calling the game on the side, as Mike McDaniel does with the offense, should benefit the Dolphins players. He will have a much better pulse on the flow of the game and what his players see on the field.
4. Dolphins running back room is much deeper than it looks on paper
There is a three- or four-headed monster in Miami, and it is made up of Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane, and Jaylen Wright. There weren't any questions about those three, but both Chris Brooks and Jeff Wilson made strong cases for what could be the final roster spot.
Brooks suffered a concussion, and it was also reported that he could have a shoulder injury. That may have opened a window for Wilson to take spot four, but the Dolphins may need to consider keeping five running backs and fullback Alec Ingold.
3. Wide receiver is a big problem for the Dolphins
When the offseason began, the Dolphins had one of the deepest wide receiver units in the league. But they have yet to see Odell Beckham and have gone through a rash of injuries that have left the team looking depleted.
There are several questions leading up to the final cuts. Will River Cracraft land on injured reserve, or will the Dolphins keep him on the 53 and immediately place him on IR the next day to free a roster spot? That was the only way to confirm a player could return in years past, but two players can now be brought back from preseason IR designation.
Cracraft isn't the only one banged up. The Dolphins lost Willie Snead and Anthony Schwartz, and they have also had to deal with minor injuries to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. They may want to take a long look at free agency.
2. Cornerback position is going to give Anthony Weaver a few sleepless nights
The Dolphins' secondary may not look deep on paper, but they have played well through camp and the three previous exhibition games. Fringe players like Jason Maitre and Storm Duck have given the coaches reasons to keep them on the 53 and not risk losing them to waiver claims.
The Dolphins have Nik Needham and Elijah Campbell, who both had good camps and offer experience and versatility. Will both of them make the roster? Will either of them? This position is going to be difficult for Weaver, who will have to make tough cuts in the secondary.
1. Dolphins still have big problems on the offensive line
Both Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel are living in a world of rainbows and lollipops when it comes to discussing the team's offensive line situation. Both have stated they are not worried; maybe they know something that every fan of the team or the media doesn't know.
Both guard positions need to be addressed. Liam Eichenberg didn't look like he had taken a step forward, and Miami's best interior lineman, Isaiah Wynn, is injured again. Aaron Brewer has been out, and Jack Driscoll hasn't been a great fill-in. The best lineman this offseason has been rookie Patrick Paul, but he is a backup to Terron Armstead.
The Dolphins may say one thing, but they should take a long look at the players released this upcoming week.