Dolphins inactives list for Week 1 game against Jaguars
The Miami Dolphins 2024 season is finally here, and there is no better place to open the season than at Hard Rock Stadium. Fans have been building up the excitement for opening weekend since the start of training camp, and now it has arrived.
The Dolphins are relatively healthy heading into this week's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars despite an injury report earlier in the week that listed 13 players. For the most part, many of those listed were members missing practice due to "vet rest" days. Most of those players did not appear on the final injury report.
While Malik Washington has been ruled out after a setback with his soft-tissue injury, the Dolphins have Aaron Brewer and safety Jordan Poyer back on the field.
Full inactives list for Dolphins in Week 1
- RB Jaylen Wright
- CB Ethan Bonner
- LB Channing Tindall
- LB Mohamed Kamara
- OL Andrew Meyer
- WR Malik Washington
The big news is that Jalen Ramsey is active. He has a new contract extension and will start the first game of the season. Rookie running back Jaylen Wright is a surprise inactive, but it speaks to the Dolphins' running back depth.
Full inactives list for Jaguars in Week 1
- S Daniel Thomas
- OL Javon Foster
- OL Cole Van Lanen
- DT Esezi Otomewo
- DT Jordan Jefferson
- DT Jeremiah Ledbetter
On Saturday, the Dolphins promoted wide receiver Robbie Chosen. Considering Washington will be out, it isn't surprising.
Today's game may not have immediate ramifications in terms of postseason play, but if both teams end with the same record, the first out-of-division tie-breaker is head-to-head, making this a little more important than normal.
The Dolphins hope to get off to a fast start and continue that start throughout the season. Once again, the toughest stretch of the schedule will come later in the year.