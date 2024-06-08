Dolphins finally get the respect they deserve with new AFC East prediction
It's been a long 24 years since the Miami Dolphins have won a postseason game, but this team's confidence is quite high leading up to the new campaign. All signs are pointing to it being a memorable year for Miami and Mike McDaniel.
Sure, the team still needs to figure out the contract situations with Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa, but things should get settled soon. And once the season gets here, the Dolphins will be serious threats to ruin the party for the Buffalo Bills and capture the AFC East title. If you ask the team over at PFF, they think that's exactly what will end up happening.
Pro Football Focus thinks the Dolphins will win the AFC East in 2024
"As for Miami, people love to talk about the offense, but the defense was also very good last season, finishing top-five in both team pass-rush grade (84.1) and team run-defense grade (89.1). They also have the easiest strength of schedule in the division. It’s close between the Jets and Dolphins for me, but a more favorable schedule setup gives the Dolphins the edge."- PFF's Trevor Sikkema
Interestingly enough, Trevor Sikkema of PFF thinks it will come down to the Jets and Dolphins. It's hard to argue with that, as the Bills roster is looking quite different, while the Jets are hoping to have a healthy Aaron Rodgers from start to finish in 2024.
Should that be the case, then the East Rutherford side will be a team to watch in the division. However, even if AR12 returns to his Pro Bowl form, Dolphins fans aren't scared of him and the rest of the New York roster.
Miami is loaded with offensive talent, but the defense is nothing to sneeze at either. The Dolphins were in a prime position to win the division in 2023, but a late-season collapse opened the door for the Bills to steal things. Then in the Wild Card Round, Miami lost to the Chiefs in Kansas City.
That's all in the past now, though, and Miami has added tremendous pieces on both sides of the ball, including Odell Beckham Jr., Jordan Poyer, Kendall Fuller and more. People all over South Florida are confident in Miami winning the AFC East this winter. It's good to know PFF is feeling the same way too.