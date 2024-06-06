Watch Tua Tagovailoa throw to Odell Beckham Jr. and get ready for camp to get here
By Brian Miller
Odell Beckham Jr. has caught some passes from Tua Tagovailoa, and fans are going crazy?! It wasn't much, but with the Miami Dolphins releasing a video of the two putting in some work together on the field, it gets the juices flowing.
The Dolphins brought OBJ in on a one-year deal and while he hasn't been around for most of the offseason work, he was on hand for the mandatory minicamp. Him and Tagovailoa building chemistry early on is great to see.
Odell Beckham Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa are ready for big seasons in 2024
It really doesn't take much. As the Dolphins' simple caption to the video proclaims, "loading." The Dolphins signed OBJ earlier in the offseason, and he has been a player Miami supporters have been paying close attention to. Unfortunately, we haven't seen much of Beckham on the practice field.
Mike McDaniel commented that they are slowly bringing their new toy along. OBJ has to get acclimated to the heat, the new playbook, his teammates, and the Dolphins are in no rush to show anyone how they plan to use him in 2024. So far, Beckham has been quiet, and Dolphins fans may not get much more than what the video above shows until training camp arrives in late July.
There has been a lot of speculation on how the former first-round pick will be used in the offense. Will he line up outside opposite of Tyreek Hill? This would allow Jaylen Waddle to slide into the slot and perhaps create larger mismatches in coverage. There is the belief that Beckham will take up a slot role in McDaniel's offense and try to keep safety or linebacker coverage on him.
While Beckham is far removed from the player he was early in his career, he can still be statistically valuable and give the Dolphins another offensive weapon who will create problems for defenses. Opposing teams have to double-team Hill and, in many cases, Waddle as well. The Dolphins haven't had much of a threat in the passing game beyond them or the use of a running back on swing routes. That should change with Beckham now in Miami.