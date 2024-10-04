Dolphins finally release veteran QB and open door wide open for Odell Beckham Jr.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins released quarterback Tim Boyle on Friday in a move that surprised no one. The open roster spot can now be used for someone to be elevated for the gameday roster. Any idea who that might be?
Well, the move opens the possibility of Odell Beckham, Jr. being added to the roster this week ahead of the team's game against New England. Head coach Mike McDaniel indicated that Beckham could be activated off the PUP list and suit up against the Patriots. Will it happen?
Miami will have several upcoming roster decisions to make, as cornerback Cam Smith is eligible to return and River Cracraft may not be be far behind. Tua Tagovailoa still has a few weeks to remain on the IR list, as he can't come back until week 8.
Beckham makes the most sense for the Dolphins, and Miami needs a third receiver on the roster that they can rely on. Dolphins fans should be thrilled at the prospect, but that enthusiasm should be tempered given his limited knowledge of the system and his limited practice time.
Tim Boyle should have never been signed by the Dolphins in the first place
Boyle will need to clear waivers and when he does, the Dolphins will look to add him to the practice squad. Miami needed the roster spot, and Boyle's release is a clear indication that Skylar Thompson is ready to go as the backup quarterback in Week 5.
Thompson has been dealing with a chest injury that sidelined him last week. His job has since been given to Tyler Huntley, who will start Sunday against the Patriots. It will be interesting to see what the Dolphins do when Tagovailoa comes back to the team. It would seem that the pecking order has been established.
Of course, it will depend on how well or poorly Huntley plays in the next two games. If he can't progress and succeed, he could end up being released too. As for Beckham, if he is activated this week, he should see a limited snap count on Sunday as he gets back into NFL shape.