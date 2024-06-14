Dolphins finally sign former All-Pro pass-rusher after months of speculation
By Brian Miller
After over a month of speculation and rumors, the Miami Dolphins are bringing a local fan-favorite veteran back home to Miami! Calais Campbell is finally joining the AFC East side and this is a major win for Chris Grier.
The speculation began before the NFL Draft in April. The Dolphins needed to add a pass-rusher, and Campbell was a free agent. Sure, he isn't the player that he used to be, and he has been in the league for 16 years, but Campbell still has something left in the tank, enough the Dolphins hope, to provide depth and maybe even be a starter along a defensive line that needs another veteran.
The Miami Dolphins have signed veteran pass-rusher Calais Campbell
Campbell has played defensive end his entire career, and last year, he played on the line for the Atlanta Falcons, starting all 17 games. In his lone season with the Falcons, he posted 17 quarterback hits, 6.5 sacks, a safety, and 56 tackles.
Local fans are thrilled that the former Miami Hurricane is coming home and it shouldn't be a huge surprise considering he played three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens from 2020 to 2022 and that is where Anthony Weaver was coaching prior to the Dolphins. Weaver joined the Ravens in 2021.
Adding Campbell makes a lot of sense for the Dolphins, who need veteran leadership with Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips out to start the season. Miami is relying on rookies Chop Robinson and Mohamad Kamara to help with the depth. The Dolphins also have long-time veteran Shaquille Barrett on the roster as well.
With Campbell in the fold now, the Dolphins have a quality front line that will be able to attack opposing QBs and shore up running lanes. It's a great move that finally has come to fruition and Grier deserves some credit here.