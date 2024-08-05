Dolphins’ FOX preseason power ranking is an absolute joke
By Brian Miller
With the NFL season kicking off with a full slate of preseason games soon, many media outlets are rolling out their NFL team rankings ahead of Week 1. FOX has a new one that will not go over well with the Miami Dolphins fanbase.
The NFL on FOX Podcast has the Dolphins ranked No. 15 heading into the 2024 season and while fans can understand why the team isn't in the Top 5, being No. 15 is awfully low and the teams ranked above them are worthy of a head scratch.
The Dolphins have way too many haters who think they're not a top contender
Kansas City makes sense at No. 1 and the 49ers at No. 2 is pretty obvious. After those squads, the Lions, Eagles, Texans, Packers, Bengals, Ravens, Bills, and Browns round out the Top 10. The Rams, Cowboys, Jets, and Buccaneers fill out 11 through 14 ahead of Mike McDaniel and Co.
The Jets seem to be over-hyped this year and you could argue that the Cowboys are not exactly "America's Team." Miami fans will also argue that this team is better built than the Browns and Bengals, as well as the Packers.
To be fair and play the devil's advocate, the Dolphins failed to advance in the playoffs last year, failed to beat the majority of teams who had above .500 records, and lost a big chunk of their defense to injury and free agency.
If the Dolphins don't like being in this spot per FOX, then they will need to go out and do something about it when the season starts. Miami has a lot of talent on offense at every skill position, but defensively, there are big questions along the defensive front seven and in the secondary. Anthony Weaver needs to right that ship.