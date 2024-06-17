Dolphins get more bulletin board material with PFF's AFC East title prediction
With the way the Miami Dolphins have been able to reload this year, it really feels like there's a Super Bowl or bust mentality over in South Florida. This squad has the weapons to go on a deep postseason run, but it will eventually be on Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa to make it happen.
Last season, the Dolphins had the AFC East title all but locked up. Unfortunately, a late-season collapse led to a Wild Card spot and a loss to the Chiefs in Kansas City during the opening weekend of the playoffs. So, what will be on the way for Miami this campaign? If you ask Pro Football Focus, a division title won't be on the menu:
PFF has the Buffalo Bills winning the AFC East this season
The Bills with a 39 percent chance to bring home the title and Miami with only 28 percent? Come on! While Josh Allen and Co. have a lot of playmakers in Buffalo too, there's a new look on both sides of the ball, with plenty of popular faces leaving town.
The list includes Stefon Diggs, now with the Houston Texans. Buffalo doesn't have a true No. 1 wideout - Miami has two of them. Keon Coleman is hoping to show a lot of promise as a rookie, but behind him, there isn't much excitement for the aerial attack.
That of course won't be the case for Miami, with Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle leading the way. On defense, Chris Grier just improved the defensive front by adding former All-Pro pass-rusher Calias Campbell on a one-year deal. While there are some concerns about depth for the secondary, new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver is calming plenty of nerves.
Yes, we can't forget about Aaron Rodgers and the Jets either, but AR12 isn't the same quarterback he once was and he's coming off his torn Achilles. If anything, we feel like the AFC East is Miami's to lose. PFF disagrees, but let's hope the Dolphins' standouts prove them wrong this fall and winter.