Dolphins GM Chris Grier running out of time to land Justin Simmons
By Brian Miller
Justin Simmons may not be a free agent for long and that means if Chris Grier has any inclination to add the safety, he may want to do it now. Simmons took a visit to meet with the New Orleans Saints, but the Miami Dolphins could use him.
Grier has been frugal with most of his free agent spending and has made many contract moves with his in-house players, but make no mistake: Simmons would make the Dolphins' secondary better. Jordan Poyer has missed recent practices and only Jevon Holland is consistently healthy, and even that is a stretch after last season. Miami needs players they can rely on, and Marcus Maye, signed this summer, is not the better option.
Justin Simmons visiting the Saints is bad news for Dolphins fans
Miami's secondary isn't very deep. They have several rookies and the players previously mentioned. Simmons would make the roster better and allow Anthony Weaver to use a three-high look in his secondary.
In 2023, Simmons made the Pro Bowl for the second time in his career. While he is on the "wrong side" of 30, he is still making an impact. The Dolphins should recognize this and look to bring him down before he signs elsewhere. Keep in mind he's a four-time Second-Team All-Pro talent as well.
According to reports, Simmons' visit to New Orleans is his first of the offseason. Many NFL fans wonder why he has yet to land on a team. Money, age, production, and the locker room are among the areas that fans have questioned.
The Dolphins are getting ready for the start of the preseason, as they'll host the Falcons on Friday night. While the focus is on that game, Grier must get on the horn as soon as possible and get Simmons to take a visit to South Florida too. Plenty of people would hate to see him sign with New Orleans.