Dreams of Justin Simmons remain alive for the Dolphins with updated cap space
By Brian Miller
There must be something wrong with former Broncos safety Justin Simmons. Training camps are continuing, preseason games are about to start, and Simmons remains a free agent. TheMiami Dolphins could use some help, and Simmons could make them better.
After guaranteeing Tyreek Hill more money, Chris Grier now has just under $36 million in cap space for 2024 to work with. That is more than enough to get a deal done with a guy like Simmons. Simmons has been a player that many have kept an eye on throughout the offseason, and now, he may be the best choice on the market if he weren't already.
The Dolphins signed Jordan Poyer during free agency. It was reported this week that Poyer missed Monday's practice with an undisclosed injury. That isn't good for a Dolphins defense that is thin at the position. Miami needs Poyer on the field. Marcus Maye hasn't completed a full season since 2020, and the other safeties are rookies.
What is keeping Justin Simmons off the football field?
Simmons has earned two Pro Bowl invites in his eight seasons, including last year. He has started all but 10 games he has appeared in. Health isn't a huge concern unless there is something the media isn't being made aware of. Over the last few years, Simmons has missed seven games, with two coming last season.
Money could be the big reason Simmons, a four-time All-Pro playmaker, isn't with a new team. The safety may be looking for a big contract, which may be the final one of his career. That would point to a bit more security.
Teams may not view him as an absolute solution to their defense. There could be issues with how he may or may not fit within the culture of a team's locker room. There hasn't been much said that would make anyone think he would not get along with others, but if we are exploring options, maybe that is a reason.
The Dolphins could use his help and if he is hoping to join a contender, Miami would potentially be a preferred spot for him to land. The question is, do the Dolphins believe Simmons could help them get there? With Grier now having more money to spend, maybe it becomes more of an option for him. Miami supporters would of course love to have him join Anthony Weaver's defense.