Dolphins potentially signing Justin Simmons could create another Chris Grier problem
By Brian Miller
Justin Simmons is the top free agent remaining on the defensive side of the ball. He is still young, coming off a Pro Bowl/Second-Team All-Pro season, and would be a great fit with the Miami Dolphins. The problem? Chris Grier has been down this road before, and it didn't work out well for him then.
Before we dive into the idea of Simmons in the secondary with Jevon Holland and Jordan Poyer, let's move the clock back a few years. Grier's troubles began when he made Byron Jones the highest-paid cornerback on the Dolphins roster. The free agent contract came only one year after making Xavien Howard the highest-paid CB in town.
That didn't sit well with Howard, who would eventually hold a "pre-camp" injury holdout. The Dolphins would eventually shuffle money around, rework his contract, and make him happy. A year later, Byron Jones is off the team and after that the Dolphins are eating a big chunk of Howard's contract after they released him.
Could history repeat itself for the Dolphins if they sign Justin Simmons?
This is not the same situation, but could lead to similar results. Holland is heading into a contract year, and if Simmons is signed on anything more than a one-year deal, Holland could view it as disrespect. That could lead to an "injury" holdout for a new contract ahead of training camp. It could lead to Holland playing less than 100 percent to avoid injury before he hits free agency next year.
There are a lot of variables in the equation, but it is a road Dolphins fans have seen before and don't necessarily want to see again. There are already whispers that Tyreek Hill is done watching all the WRs in the league get more money than he got when he joined the Dolphins two years ago. Now, there is speculation that Miami will have to extend him to keep him happy, and that extension could come with a $140 million deal that puts him back into the top spot in the NFL WR contract rankings.
The Dolphins have a lot of work to do and the roster needs to get better. Simmons makes the team better, but could come with a cost: Holland's happiness. Grier is going to have to be careful if he ends up going after the veteran safety.