Dolphins injury woes gets worse with 2 key players ruled out for MNF
By Brian Miller
The hits for the Miami Dolphins just keep coming. After suffering concussions last Sunday, both Terron Armstead and Kendall Fuller have been ruled out for Monday's game against the Titans. This season is not going the way the team had hoped.
The Dolphins announced the decisions after neither player was able to participate in practices this week and have not yet cleared protocols. Now, the Dolphins may have to rely on rookies to make starts in their place. Adding in the likelihood that David Long Jr. also misses time, could we see Mohamed Kamara get playing time?
The biggest question will be at left tackle where the Dolphins could start Patrick Paul for the first time. Paul played one snap last week when Kendall Lamm missed a play. Miami won't reveal who the starter will be yet, but Paul could hear his name called.
It would make more sense to start Lamm. In 2023, Lamm was the starter when Armstead was out, and he played quite well. It would be a natural move to keep Lamm on the left side. He has been listed as the Dolphins backup right tackle to Austin Jackson.
Storm Duck could see extensive time at CB
After Fuller went down last Sunday, the Dolphins banged up secondary ended with Storm Duck taking over on the outside. He too was hurt but he has practiced this week. If Duck should start, it would be an interesting development, especially after all the preseason hype around Ethan Bonner.
Kamara is an outside linebacker, but he could be active Monday night if Long is out. If he is active, it would be the first time this season that the rookie has been available. Miami has to make some tough decisions and will be starting their third quarterback in four weeks with Tyler Huntley being named the starter on Saturday.