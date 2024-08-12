Dolphins and Mike McDaniel get huge Jaelan Phillips boost out of nowhere
Talk about an incredible surprise that no one really saw coming so soon. The memory of Dolphins pass-rusher Jaelan Phillips being carted off the field in East Rutherford is still fresh for a lot of people. The torn Achilles he suffered at MetLife Stadium was heartbreaking to watch.
Since then, though, No. 15 has been on his grind in his rehab. Throughout the summer, workout videos and photos have turned countless heads. Now, Phillips is ready to put his helmet back on, as Mike McDaniel announced he's off the PUP list and will return to practice. Boom:
Dolphins pass-rusher Jaelan Phillips has been activated off the PUP list
Even the media members on hand for McDaniel's press conference couldn't believe the news the Miami head coach had delivered. The assumption was that Phillips would be out through the rest of the summer and then ease his way back into things after the campaign got started.
Now, though, there's a great chance he's going to be ready to rock for the season-opener against the Jaguars. With that said, it's still not a lock that he'll be good to go for Week 1, as the Dolphins are going to want to be careful with him and not rush him back.
Still, the fact that he's practicing and cleared is welcome news for the entire Miami fanbase. Phillips is a stud when it comes to getting to the quarterback. He and Bradley Chubb (torn ACL) will be an unreal duo when on the field together. Chubb is still recovering and he's not expected to be back on the field for a little while.
Luckily for the Dolphins, first-round pick Chop Robinson has looked sharp throughout camp and he'll be set to turn heads early on in September. He'll no question hold things down until Chubb returns. Now, though, Robinson will have Phillips by his side at practice, which will no question be beneficial for the rookie. Again, this Phillips news came from out of nowhere, but no one will be complaining about it.