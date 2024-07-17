Jaelan Phillips' ladder drills clip has Dolphins fans fired up over his progress
By Brian Miller
Black Friday was a day that Jaelan Phillips and the Miami Dolphins would like to forget. He tore his Achilles in a game that Miami was easily winning against the New York Jets. MetLife Stadium took another season away from a player.
Phillips has been posting a lot of videos regarding his rehabilitation and he has gone so far as to say he will be ready for the start of the season. While his optimism is great, he should stay off the field at least through September. The idea of sitting out won't go over well with fans after they watch the video of him showing off his progress. Phillips looks fantastic and people can't stop talking about the clip you can check out via this link.
Jaelan Phillips continues to turn heads with awesome offseason workout videos
Phillips wraps the video by saying, "I couldn't walk four months ago," and he is right. Running agility drills is a lot different than making a cut to take down a running back or to get around a tackle. Phillips is doing everything right, and he will continue to get stronger as the offseason continues.
Rookies are reporting to training camp now, and veterans will report soon enough, but Phillips' role will be to continue his rehab, and we should see quite a bit of him working on an exercise bike on the sidelines. He doesn't need a lot of practice to get acclimated to playing or to the Miami heat, but getting him on the field to compete when the season is on the line is far more important than rushing him back onto the field early on.
Regardless, his therapy is definitely paying off, and it's amazing that he is even doing these drills. Just keep him away from MetLife please. Soon enough, though, Phillips will be cleared and Miami supporters surely can't wait to see him in action.