Dolphins mock draft: A trade out of round one could be exactly what Miami needs
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will pick twice more in round two and they get playmakers and starters.
Round 2 - Pick 55 - Xavier Legette - WR - South Carolina
In a deep WR class, the Dolphins get one of the faster WRs in round two. Legette will be able to come into the organization and add more firepower to an offensive system that boasts some of the fastest players in the NFL. Legette is a future replacement for Tyreek Hill and should be at his full potential in two years. He should contribute immediately in 2024.
Round 2 - Pick 64 - Braden Fiske - DT - Florida State
Fiske has a lot of potential and a high ceiling. He doesn't need to be a day one starter but he will be in the Dolphins defensive tackle rotation. He has good speed off the snap and uses his own leverage well to hold up blockers. His vision with bigger linemen is good and he can determine the play quickly and make his adjustments to stop the run or rush the passer. Fiske is considered an early-mid to late-round pick in round 2.