Dolphins mock draft: A trade out of round one could be exactly what Miami needs
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins were able to jump back into round 3 after trading the 32nd pick to the Giants.
In round three, I turned the 70th overall pick into more selections. I traded the pick to the Texans for picks 86 and 123.
Round 3: Pick 86 - Ja'Tavion Sanders - TE - Texas
The Dolphins can't continue to pass on tight ends and Sanders has a lot of potential that the Dolphins can bring out of him. He is a good blocker and runs solid routes. He may not be the elite of this class but he has a lot of value, especially midway through round 3.
Sanders is fast but not elite and is more suited for the 10-20-yard routes. At 6-3, he is tall enough to become a red zone weapon and has strong hands to keep his grip on the ball when contested.
Round 4: Pick 123 - Kalen King - CB - Penn State
I do not see the Dolphins not drafting a CB at some point in this draft. I wouldn't be surprised if they did this earlier. Safety is a bigger need but the mocks didn't fall that way. King is a solid CB who plays aggressively and is much more physical than his size would indicate. He has good vision and is smart with his anticipation.