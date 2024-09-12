Dolphins must commit to the ground game to beat the Bills and send a message
By Gaston Rubio
Miami has a quick turnaround after Week 1, as the Dolphins get ready for Thursday Night Football vs. the Buffalo Bills. Both teams enter the contest at 1-0 after winning close games to open the campaign. Miami is 1-11 over the last 12 games against the Bills. Since drafting Josh Allen in 2018, the Bills are 11-2 against Miami.
During this time, Miami has had three different head coaches at the helm. Adam Gase, Brian Flores, and now Mike McDaniel have all been victims to Allen and the Bills. Only Adam Gase and Mike McDaniel have been able to pry a victory away from Allen.
It’s hard to put your finger on what Miami must do to come away with a win on Thursday night. In Miami’s two wins since 2018, the Bills have dominated time of possession, plays run and 3rd-down efficiency. During this same span, Miami has shown very little commitment to the run game and has gambled way too much on fourth down. In this one, Miami needs to run the football consistently and take the points early and often.
De'Von Achane was able to return to practice ahead of TNF vs. Buffalo
In Miami’s 11 losses they have gone 8-of 21 on fourth down. Four of Miami’s 11 losses have been by 17 or more points. In those four contests, the Dolphins were 2-of-13 on fourth down. Miami might want to consider being more conservative on fourth down, especially if points can be had through Jason Sanders. Field position and points could play a big factor towards the end of the game.
During Miami’s disappointing 21-14 loss to end the season, Josh Allen had more rushing attempts than Miami’s lead rusher in De’Von Achane. Allen has clearly had Miami’s number since his arrival, keeping him off the field seems to be one way to limit his play making abilities.
The Dolphins feature plenty of weapons for the rushing attack. Achane is battling an ankle injury, but after missing practice earlier in the week, he was able to get back on the field. He's a game-time decision for this one, but the hope is he'll be able to play. Raheem Mostert has been ruled out with a chest injury, but Jaylen Wright will be ready if his number is called too.
McDaniel needs to commit to the run, something he hasn’t done much of since arriving in Miami. It’s easy to lose sight of the run game when Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are your wideouts, but controlling the clock might be the best way to steal an early season division win.