Dolphins will know quickly how they stack up against the Bills in 2024
It’s an AFC East rivalry that hasn’t been much of one the past seven seasons. Sean McDermott arrived in Buffalo in 2017, and his Bills have had their way with their AFC East adversaries from South Florida ever since. Over that span, including a playoff clash in 2022, McDermott’s club has dominated to the tune of 13 wins in 15 meetings vs. the Miami Dolphins.
With the release of the 2024 NFL schedule, Dolphins’ head coach Mike McDaniel certainly has his sights set on every opponent, perhaps with a little extra emphasis on a team that has won the AFC East four straight years. Miami has finished second to the Bills three times over that stretch, including the past two seasons under McDaniel. However, there has been no division title for the ‘Fins since 2008. Will things change in 2024?
Dolphins and Bills square off in primetime come Week 2
McDaniel’s club opens 2024 with a pair of home games. It’s the first time since 2019 that the team begins the season with a pair of contests on their own field. Shortly after the Jacksonville Jaguars invade Hard Rock Stadium, Buffalo comes to South Florida for a Thursday night encounter. It is an ideal opportunity to notch a pair of conference wins, as well as get the early edge on McDermott’s club. Miami’s last win in this series was a 21-19 triumph at home in Week 3 of 2022.
Then again, winning at Orchard Park has been a whole different story. The Dolphins won’t have to wait long for the rematch as Josh Allen and company host the club in Week 9. Including that aforementioned playoff loss two years ago, the ‘Fins have dropped eight straight at Buffalo dating back to 2017 – by a combined score of 293-171.
All told, McDaniel and Co. will be facing the Bills twice in their first eight games. There will be no Week 18 showdown in Miami, as was the case last season when the Dolphins lost out on the AFC East title with a 21-14 Sunday night loss. McDaniel’s team will have completed their two-game set with the Bills before they meet the Jets in 2024.
Both of these rivals were forced to make their share of moves this offseason due to salary-cap issues. At a glance, the Bills look a little more depleted than the Dolphins. Is this the year the ‘Fins seize the opportunity? They have not swept this series since 2016, the year before McDermott arrived in Buffalo.