Dolphins named landing spot for most underwhelming QB trade imaginable
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins' hopes of making the playoffs in 2024 are starting to sink pretty quickly without Tua Tagovailoa. After Sunday's ugly loss to the Seattle Seahawks, anyone might make more sense.
Over the last 48 hours, speculation about who the Dolphins should consider targeting has gone through the roof. Fans no longer chant for Tyler Huntley; they would be satisfied with anyone but Skylar Thompson or Tim Boyle.
Names like Russell Wilson, Bryce Young, and others are being thrown around consistently, but one name not only stands out as one of the most absurd and underwhelming out there, but it might actually also make the most sense.
Dolphins urged to trade for Rams QB Jimmy Garoppolo
A new Bleacher Report article believes the Dolphins should be targeting Jimmy Garoppolo.
On the surface, that simply doesn't make any sense at all, but if we dig a few layers down, we start to see why his name might be mentioned. Garoppolo served a two-game suspension for violation of NFL PED rules. His suspension is over, and the Los Angeles Rams now have to decide if they want him or Stetson Bennett to be Matthew Stafford's primary backup.
Garoppolo makes a lot more sense when you think about it. He has played in and succeeded in the Kyle Shanahan offensive system that Mike McDaniel similarly uses. Jimmy G was not very good after joining the Las Vegas Raiders last year, but the entire Raiders roster was imploding.
In San Francisco, Garoppolo spent six seasons with Shanahan and was 38-17 as a starter, throwing 82 touchdowns to 42 interceptions. Garoppolo may be the best chance the Dolphins have to get someone on the roster who has starting experience and can win games while also knowing he is a backup.
The Dolphins have to do something unless they are truly blinded by the prospects of Thompson and Boyle. Huntley could still surprise us, but for now, Garoppolo and his underwhelming stigma might be Miami's best option.