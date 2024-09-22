Dolphins must consider wild QB trade idea after brutal loss to Seahawks
By Mike Luciano
The Miami Dolphins' quarterback situation went from bad to nightmare in their game against the Seattle Seahawks. With Tua Tagovailoa recovering from his concussion and backup Skylar Thompson knocked out of the game in the second half, Tim Boyle was forced to step in at quarterback.
Since he began college, Boyle has thrown 16 touchdown passes, 11 of which were in his one year at FCS Eastern Kentucky in which he went 4-7 and threw 13 interceptions. In that time frame, he has thrown 38 interceptions. Despite numbers that are comically bad, Boyle has undeservingly signed with six different NFL teams, including Miami.
If Thompson is hurt, the Dolphins will need to choose between Boyle and recently signed Tyler Huntley before their Monday Night Football game against the Tennessee Titans. Rather than move forward with that horrendous future, Miami may need to consider a trade for a highly-regarded quarterback who has been squeezed out of a starting role.
With Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields having won his first three games, it would behoove Chris Grier to at least pick up the phone and see what it would take for the Steelers to part ways with Russell Wilson. The season might be slipping away, and Tagovailoa's uncertain future could give Wilson a pathway to more playing time in Miami.
Dolphins should consider Russell Wilson trade after more QB injuries
Keeping Boyle in as the starter is the NFL equivalent of taking a loss on purpose in whatever game he's in, and the thought of a quarterback competition between Thompson and Huntley doesn't exactly look ideal for a team with designs of making it to the playoffs in what is still a wide-open AFC.
Wilson has taken a few big steps back since his glory days in Seattle, but even a limited Wilson would be much better than a full season of the player who was so bad he somehow managed to throw a pick-six on a Hail Mary (against Miami, mind you).
With how muddy the future is for Tagovailoa, the Dolphins aren't in a situation where they can just punt on 2024 and regroup next year amid some (hopefully) better injury luck. Getting Wilson, who still has a deep ball worth his salt, could be a better way of keeping this offense alive and kicking while simultaneously giving Miami a much better fallback plan.
In the best-case scenario for 2024, an injured Tagovailoa and Thompson will limp to the finish and Miami could enter the third season of the Mike McDaniel era with no playoff wins. Rather than just holding on for dear life until Tua returns, being proactive and inquiring about Wilson could save the season.