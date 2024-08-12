Potential backup QBs the Dolphins can target before Week 1 gets here
By Brian Miller
For the most part, Miami Dolphins backup quarterback Mike White has received the most vitriol from fans after completing only 4-of-14 passes he threw against Atlanta in the preseason opener. Skylar Thompson may have been statistically better, but he still isn't good enough either.
It's hard to believe the Dolphins saw more in Thompson than they did in Brock Purdy, who has locked down the starting job in San Francisco and has been to a Super Bowl. The Dolphins have a big problem at quarterback, and while it won't start to become a glaring issue until Tua Tagovailoa goes down, Miami should get ahead of it now. Frankly, neither Thompson nor White are the answers to the backup quarterback spot, and if we are being honest, neither looks like a serviceable option for the emergency third quarterback who will sit on the practice squad.
The Dolphins have to do something if they want to not risk their season with an ill-timed injury to Tua. That means making a trade, which would not be smart, sign a street free agent now, or wait until other quarterbacks are released. Regardless, Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel can not keep White and Thompson. So, who can they look at?
Ryan Tannehill - Tannehill has been the most talked about available free agent mentioned by fans on social media and as long as he is unemployed, he will continue to be linked to the Dolphins if for no other reason than the fact he could step into this system and run it well enough to keep the team competitive. It's a surprise he remains a free agent.
Tannehill is the best option available, bar none. He has the most experience of the free agents, which is not a good list, and the potential releases that the NFL could see after camps aren't very good. Getting Tannehill in Miami would be the best move Grier and McDaniel can make, and that would ensure decent play at quarterback if Tagovailoa misses time.
Taylor Heinicke - The Dolphins faced Heinicke to open the preseason and while he wasn't overly impressive, he was playing with the deep end of the Atlanta roster. Heinicke has starting experience in the NFL and while he may not be a great option, he won't be expensive and Miami will be able to add him when he is released. The Falcons may keep him as the third QB, but if he is released, the Dolphins could do a lot worse, like keeping Thompson and White.
Russell Wilson - Wilson is not being handed the job in Pittsburgh and one analyst has said that if Justin Fields outperforms him, the Steelers could release the veteran and former Super Bowl QB. If that happens, or if the Steelers want to trade him for a low draft pick, Miami should consider it. Right now, Wilson leaving Pittsburgh is a long shot, but stranger things have happened during NFL camps.
Jimmy Garoppolo - The former 49ers and Raiders starter will sit out the start of the season for failing an NFL drug policy. The Rams have said that he may not play a snap in preseason to give Stetson Bennett more reps, and that could lead to Bennett earning the backup role behind Mathew Stafford. If that happens, the Rams won't have to make a move on Garoppolo until he is eligible to play, but it is something the Dolphins could keep an eye on. McDaniel is familiar with Jimmy G. and vice-versa. He isn't a great option by far, but knowing the system is helpful, and it would be one of the better systems he has played in. It also shows how little White and Thompson bring to the team.
Other potential options - Davis Mills - Houston, Marcus Mariota - Washington, Kyle Trask - Tampa Bay, Bailey Zappe - New England
None of these names are great options, but it also shows how much Tannehill could mean to an NFL team that may experience quarterback issues - he is the only one with quality experience. Regardless, Miami needs to make some sort of a move at QB2. White nor Thompson can be trusted this fall.