Dolphins need to sign this QB now with a Tua Tagovailoa holdout feeling more likely
By Brian Miller
The NFL has made it hard for players to holdout anymore with new rules that cost guys money that can't be given back. It isn't enough to keep a player from sitting out. The Miami Dolphins may find out that Tua Tagovailoa tests this theory.
When the Dolphins take to the practice field in late July, Tua may not participate in team drills, but instead, pull a muscle and relegate himself to a stationary bike on the sideline. While a full-blown holdout isn't expected should a deal not get done, the Dolphins need a backup plan better than Mike White and Skylar Thompson.
There would be a lot of irony if the Dolphins signed Ryan Tannehill to the roster in case the guy that inevitably replaced him was to stage a sit-in. Yet, the Dolphins may want to consider doing just that before it's too late.
Ryan Tannehill still makes a ton of sense for the Dolphins this offseason
Fans can say what they want about the former Dolphins and Titans quarterback, but he is better than White and Thompson and provides the Dolphins with a better chance of winning should Tua hold out or get injured during the season. Would Chris Grier go down this rabbit hole after shipping him off to the Titans?
Miami can't think of this in terms of replacing Tagovailoa, but instead, it provides the team with an option to win. Tannehill may not be a great QB, but he is quick with his reads and can get the ball out quickly. That is what Miami's offense is based upon and having Tannehill in this system would be more seamless than we have seen without Tagovailoa.
This is just something that Grier may want to chew on, just in case. Tagovailoa is not happy and while a holdout isn't expected to go down, it sure feels more likely after ESPN reported the Dolphins aren't ready to give their star QB 'market value' money. This is a bad look for Grier, but it's time for him to start looking at serious backup options.