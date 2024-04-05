Dolphins news: New DT addition, Teair Tart, should change Miami's draft approach
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are adding yet another defensive tackle to the roster signing Teair Tart.
With the signing of Teair Tart, Miami is not looking like a team that will be drafting defensive tackle in this month's draft. Tart, formerly of the Titans and Texans, will be signing with the Dolphins per multiple reports.
Tart has been in the NFL since 2020. He signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent after attending Florida International. Now, he is returning home.
Over his career, Tart has started 36 of the 47 games he has appeared in. He has 2.5 sacks, both coming with the Titans. Tart will add more depth to a defensive tackle unit that has been overhauled this offseason.
Following the loss of Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis, the Dolphins have added five, now six DTs to the unit.
Tart is not going to replace Wilkins and he will need to compete for a roster spot but the addition does make it seem as though Miami will not address the position in this year's draft. The plethora of DTs will likely allow the Dolphins to explore other options and areas of need.
Miami entered the draft season needing defensive tackle, wide receiver, and offensive line help. Miami also needs help at the defensive end. Today's signing could free the Dolphins to draft one of those areas of need.
Clearly, it appears the Dolphins are going to use more of a platoon at the position. Anthony Weaver saw firsthand in Baltimore that you don't need a star on the defensive interior to be successful. You need to develop them. The Ravens' interior was very good but they were not comprised of first-round draft picks entirely.