Dolphins once again show they are the same ol' Miami Dolphins
By George Keim
The Miami Dolphins lost the AFC East on Sunday night in typical Dolphins fashion. It is getting old.
I tried to come up with some witty quip to start this article with but I just don’t have it in me. I’m bruised, battered, and beat-up. That’s life as a Miami Dolphins fan.
Over the past three weeks I’ve penned a couple of different articles on how the final three-game stretch was an opportunity for the Dolphins to change the narrative around this franchise, not just this year’s team. Three really tough games, no doubt. Winning them all was an ambitious goal. Thanks to the Tennessee debacle, winning one was mandatory to make the playoffs.
The national media and fans alike have been tough on this team, deservedly so. The Miami Dolphins for years now have the reputation of being a good team from time to time but just can’t seem to get across the finish line. Eleven wins is great, don’t get me wrong but it’s just not enough, at least this year.
The Dolphins went into the last game of this three game gauntlet last night still with the chance to change some minds. A home game. In a building where they were 7-1 this season. Sunday night, the entire football world watching and once again only to come up short.
They did what they always do. Showed some signs that maybe, just maybe this season and this team was different. They took the ball away from the Bills. They ran the football with a great deal of success. The defense, as banged up as they are, made plays in critical spots. Dolphins fans went into halftime of the game thinking…maybe, just maybe.
Unfortunately, Josh Allen (yuck) does what he always does when he plays the Dolphins. He went into the locker room at halftime and put on his Superman cape. At the same time, Mike McDaniel did what he always does, forget the fact that as a team they rushed for 85 yards in the first half. Getting chunk gains from rookie De’Von Achane and veteran Jeff Wilson.
I love Mike McDaniel and am very happy he’s our head coach and want him to be going forward. I also understand that like anyone in any position, you grow and develop the longer you do the job but McDaniel’s previous experience was directly related to running the football. He has to make a concerted effort to stick with the running game in games like these.
I don’t want to relive the second half of Sunday night’s game. Needless to say, it ended like it almost always does. Special teams gaffs, injuries, dropped passes, errant throws, and bad play calling all amount to another opportunity where the Miami Dolphins turtle under the bright lights.
The Buffalo Bills win the game and win the AFC East for the third consecutive year and once again make the Dolphins their, well you know what.
So, the narrative around this franchise and this year’s team doesn’t change. It’s the same ol’ Miami Dolphins.
Like just about every other fan out there, I’m tired, I’m frustrated, I’m angry, I’m ambivalent and I’m a Miami Dolphins fan. We will shake this off, we will begin to be able to interact with society again by midweek and we will get excited for the opportunity that this team has in front of it next Saturday night in Kansas City. We will root like hell, because that’s what we do, and hope once again, something will change.
Finsup! We’re on to Kansas City!