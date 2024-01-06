Dolphins still have the chance to flip the narrative
Two weeks ago as the Dolphins were entering the final three game stretch against Dallas, Baltimore and Buffalo.
By George Keim
I wrote about how this stretch was a chance to change the narrative not only nationally but also with their fans. Miami got off on the right track by beating a high-powered, both offensively and defensively, Dallas Cowboys team at home. The team and Tua Tagovailoa made a case to change some of the narratives.
Miami can’t beat a winning team. They did that! Tua can’t lead the team in a big spot. He did that with a game-winning drive. The Dolphins were off to the races.
Then came the debacle in Baltimore. Make no mistake about it, the Ravens dominated the Dolphins in all three phases of the game and once again the “narrative” took front and center stage. Fans on social media as well as many national pundits were saying, same old Dolphins. Turtle in the biggest games. Unfortunately, it’s hard to argue that they didn’t.
This brings me to the current day. Going 3-0 over this three-game stretch was a big ask of this team. Especially recognizing the injury situation this team is currently going through. I know, it’s football and injuries happen, other teams are injured too. Not using it as an excuse, just pointing out that it does make winning against teams of the Cowboys, Ravens, and Bills caliber more challenging.
There is still good news though. The Dolphins are preparing for a week 18 contest at home against division rival the Buffalo Bills with plenty to play for and as a fan, that’s all we can ask for.
The Dolphins will be playing a playoff game for the second straight year next week no matter what and that’s a good thing. But, if the Dolphins win, they will clinch the number two seed in the AFC and will host a home playoff game next week. If you haven’t been paying attention, the Dolphins are really good at home. Based on this game being flexed to Sunday night, we will also know all the other scenarios involved. Depending on what happens in earlier games, this could also be a chance for the Dolphins to send the ever-present thorn in the side Bills home with no playoffs opportunity. Wouldn’t that be great?
The bigger point to all this is, the Miami Dolphins still have a chance to change the “narrative” this week. Finishing a tough three-game finishing stretch at 2-1 would be impressive. It would also move the Dolphins to 4-2 in the months of December and January putting to bed the narrative that this team folds and can’t win during those months.
There is a lot to play for this weekend and I’m ready for it. Fins Up!! It’s time to change the narrative!