Dolphins potential right guard plan this season won't make fans happy at all

By Brian Miller
When the Miami Dolphins allowed Robert Hunt to hit free agency, they left a hole at right guard that wasn't filled. Now, they may not be filling it at all with a new addition. According to Omar Kelly who is now with the Miami Herald, the Dolphins coaching staff believes that Liam Eichenberg can handle the job and develop into a starter. This won't make many Dolphins fans happy, but we shouldn't be surprised.
The belief since midseason last year was that the Dolphins would not replace Hunt with a top guard prospect. We've maintained that Eichenberg will be the choice for Chris Grier, who doesn't see the same value in the position. Grier has said before that Miami fans and the media worry more about the line play than the organization does.
Naturally, the line play has been a point of contention for nearly 10 years. Eichenberg, however, could have been better if he had been put into a position and left there. He was serviceable at center in 2023. He has work to do to get better, and Grier is banking on his final season under contract being productive. Eichenberg will be an impending free agent after the 2024 season. Don't be surprised if Grier tries to extend him with a lowball contract offer for depth alone.
Miami's belief in Liam Eichenberg likely means no Dalton Risner move
Dalton Risner has been a steady starting guard in the NFL for several years and he is still looking for work. The veteran is capable of stepping in and playing immediately and has a positive health history. It seems that Grier, however, is content on running it back with Eichenberg.
If there is good news, it's that Eichenberg is better suited to a role as a guard. He has played better in his career in that spot, but doesn't have a lot of NFL experience at right guard. The Dolphins are going to give him the opportunity and if they believe he is the answer to replacing Hunt, we won't see Risner or anyone else signed to the roster.
Miami supporters won't be thrilled with the news, but we should have seen this coming when Miami didn't attack free agency or the draft to find Hunt's replacement. Eichenberg is going to have the chance to impress at RG in '24 and we sure hope he can live up to Grier and Mike McDaniel's expectations.