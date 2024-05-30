Dolphins reportedly had interest in stud OG before he re-signed with Vikings
By Brian Miller
Chris Grier once again, apparently, passed on a potential starting guard in favor of who he already has on the roster. According to Barry Jackson, the Miami Dolphins did their due diligence, but opted to stay the course with their own roster.
We are talking about Dalton Risner, who will be heading back to the Vikings on a one-year deal. The veteran guard has been on the market since March. A savvy veteran, Risner has starting experience and is typically healthy, missing only a few games in his career.
According to Jackson, there was contact with Risner, but ultimately, it appears Miami is content with Liam Eichenberg, Robert Jones, Isaiah Wynn, and Jack Driscoll to compete for the right and left guard positions. Is this something Grier is going to regret?
The Dolphins missed out on signing veteran OG Dalton Risner
Miami has a vacancy on the right side after allowing Robert Hunt to leave in free agency. On the left side, Wynn started the 2023 season, but an injury derailed him and Jones stepped in. The Dolphins could have upgraded their line this offseason, but they did not.
Driscoll may not make the team's roster, given their interest in two undrafted rookies. It will be interesting to see who floats to the top of the depth chart. At his best, Eichenberg is a decent off-the-bench guard/center, but his inconsistencies make him a less-than-ideal starter.
Grier continues to take a band-aid approach to the line. Even spending a second-round pick on Patrick Paul this year didn't come without more than a few negative comments. Paul is expected to be the future replacement at left tackle when Terron Armstead retires, but he is also relatively raw and needs development. He isn't viewed by many as a starter in 2024, even when Armstead inevitably gets injured.
While Risner would have been a smart move by Miami, Grier seems to think this line is perfectly fine despite not being as good on paper as they were last year. Of course, that is because of Hunt's departure.