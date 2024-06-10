Dolphins reportedly tried and failed to land this impressive CB in free agency
By Brian Miller
This is the kind of move that people would have loved from Chris Grier. The Miami Dolphins have been named as one of several teams who pursued veteran free agent cornerback Steven Nelson. The former Houston Texan corner received several contract offers, and others made serious inquiries according to a new report from reporter Aaron Wilson.
It isn't clear if the Dolphins indeed put a contract offer on the table, but as Wilson noted, Grier and Co. at least had high interest in trying to get something done. Nelson spurned all of the would-be suitors and citing family and business, made the decision to retire from the league instead. He has played in the NFL since 2015.
The Dolphins were hoping to sign Steven Nelson this offseason
Nelson had four interceptions last year for the Texans, which was the best of his career. Miami may have reached out, but ultimately made the choice to sign Kendall Fuller to replace Xavien Howard. Howard was released as a June 1 designated cut last March. He is still without a team, and his legal issues may keep him off a squad in 2024.
Fuller is viewed as an easy replacement for Howard. They have similar statistics over their careers and while Howard seems to have started to regress, Fuller appears to be playing at the same level he has since joining the NFL.
Miami is transforming its defense with a new system under first-year Dolphins' DC Anthony Weaver. The secondary will look a bit different without Howard, but Miami's decision to sign Fuller may turn out much better for them, regardless of Nelson's current retired status.