4 free agents Dolphins GM Chris Grier needs to try and sign before it’s too late
It goes without saying, but Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier is going to be quite busy leading up to training camp. With plenty of money available, Grier is looking to spend his allowance of plug and play starters that can help make the Dolphins better and give them veteran depth heading into the new season.
Grier was given a big boost, as the Xavien Howard release has been made official, creating more than $18 million in cap space. So, which players should Grier and the front office try to sign? We have these four players in mind:
4. Safety Justin Simmons
With Jevon Holland in the final year of his contract, the team might look into signing Justin Simmons to a two-year deal as an insurance policy in case Holland bolts when the season is over. Miami also does not want to get caught defenseless like they were last season when so many defensive backs went down with an injury.
This is a signing that the Dolphins must make if they are going to make a run in the AFC and look to go deep in the playoffs. The Dolphins are also viciously thin at the safety position, as they lost DeShon Elliot in free agency. Elliot played well last season, but he's no longer on the team. Jordan Poyer was brought in from Buffalo, but the Bills thought he was expendable and he is getting a little long in the tooth. The Dolphins signed Poyer to a one-year deal to see how much gas he has left in the tank.
Simmons was a second-team All Pro last season with the Denver Broncos and is an unrestricted free agent. His presence opposite Holland and rotating with Poyer would give the Dolphins a true no-fly zone in their defensive back field with Jalen Ramsey and Kendall Fuller at corner.
Signing Simmons, who was released by the Broncos for cap purposes, would not cost the Dolphins a compensatory pick due to the timing of the signing and also due to the fact that he was released and was not a regular unrestricted free agent.