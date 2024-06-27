Dolphins rookie WR showcases awesome tattoo honoring Miami drafting him
You think hearing his name called during the NFL Draft meant a lot to new Miami Dolphins wideout Malik Washington? You better believe it. For everyone that was drafted, it was a life-changing moment they had been dreaming of ever since they were a youngster.
Things have been made even more special for Washington, as he's got a ton of love for the entire Dolphins organization. Need more proof of that? Recently, the rookie wideout took to social media to share photos/video of a new tattoo dedicated to Miami and Chris Grier taking a chance on him. This is pretty darn special:
Malik Washington is thrilled to be suiting up for the Miami Dolphins
Come on, that's some impressive ink work. The Dolphins indeed took Washington with the No. 184 overall pick in the sixth round. Despite being a late-round selection, the hope is the former Virginia/Northwestern wideout can make an impact for this offense in 2024.
Yes, a lot of attention will be going to Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Odell Beckham Jr., but Washington will provide quality depth and he can also contribute on special teams. Last campaign for Virginia, his first and only season with the team, Washington posted 110 receptions for 1,426 yards and nine touchdowns.
Those were some pretty impressive numbers for him and a strong 2023 certainly led to him getting drafted. Washington is a bit on the smaller side at 5-8, but he's got blazing wheels and he can be a nightmare for opposing defenses in the open field.
Once training camp gets here, he's going to hope to make a splash and prove to Mike McDaniel and Grier that they 100 percent made the right call in using a pick on him. Washington is already winning over a lot of fans too thanks to his new tattoo. This kid will be an easy guy to root for this fall and winter.