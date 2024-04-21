Dolphins rumors: Miami will extend these three players soon after the 2024 NFL Draft
By Brian Miller
There is one Miami Dolphins player that above all others is by far the easiest to extend.
Jaylen Waddle, like Phillips, will have his 5th-year option picked up but there has been nothing on a new extension. Waddle is an easy add-on to the cap and his contract has already been laid out by the Eagles who extended De'Vonta Smith earlier this month.
Waddle's extension should be just as easy and at worse, the base of the contract has been set. I would expect Grier and Shore to get this contract done sometime in May. It could push money into the later years with a large bonus that is spread out. It would reduce cap liability this year and potentially next year as well.
With Tyreek Hill's contract coming to an end, likely after 2025, the Dolphins will have the money to carry Waddle on the books in his place with a well-structured contract that again, has already been laid out.
Chris Grier was adamant at the NFL Combine that Waddle would not be traded, so get him re-signed.